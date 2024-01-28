Cong, BRS share same DNA of family politics: Kishan

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy alleged that the Congress government in the state not taking action against the corruption going against its electoral promises.

Addressing at the Chevella Parliament Constituency level preparatory meeting for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, he said, it is clear that the Congress and BRS share the same DNA of the family-run parties. The Centre is ready if the State government asks for a CBI probe into the corruption allegations of BRS in the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). But, the Congress government here does not want a CBI investigation they (Congress) is trying to cover up the corruption of BRS.” He asked the rank and file of the party to take double standards of the Congress government on the BRS corruption widely among the people. Voting for BRS will do no good and the Congress government is not walking its talk to fulfill its electoral promises to the people. This should be exposed before the people, he said.

Expressing the confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government will stage a comeback for the third term, he said, there is a BJP wave in Telangana ahead of the parliament elections. He asked the party leaders and cadre to work hard with a well-planned strategy at the booth level. Every party member should work with a spirit of ‘I win in my booth” to get majority seats in Telangana in the ensuing parliament elections, he said.

Kishan Reddy said that the development of Telangana is possible only with the BJP. He recalled how the Centre had spent lakhs of crore rupees in the last nine and half years for the development of Telangana on- national highways, railways, and other projects including Tribal University, turmeric board, Vande Bharat trains, modernization of railway stations. The party cadre should explain to the people how the Centre has been working for the development of the state by funding large-scale projects.

He asked the leaders and cadre to sensitize farmers, farm labourers, youth and women and work in coordination with one another. Awareness should be created among people that Modi’s government will be coming back to the centre and sending the majority of MPs of the party from the state will benefit Telangana. Former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy presided over the meeting, and senior BJP leaders and activists from the Chevella Lok Sabha segment attended in large numbers.