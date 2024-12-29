Cong demands Bharat Ratna for Manmohan Singh

Hyderabad: While crediting former PM Manmohan Singh for India becoming a global economic powerhouse with his economic reforms, MLC T Jeevan Reddy demanded that the great economist should be conferred with Bharat Ratna.

Speaking to media persons at CLP office on Saturday, Jeevan Reddy said late Manmohan Singh was the one who brought India’s economy on the right track. He also credited the former PM with initiatives like farm loan waiver, MGNREGA, Right to Information Act, and also Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

While pointing out that it was former PM PV Narasimha Rao who picked Manmohan Singh as Finance Minister by identifying his intelligence and capabilities, Jeevan Reddy felt awarding him with Bharat Ratna would mean recognising the efforts of Narasimha Rao.