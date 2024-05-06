Congress cries foul over cell phone seizures by Delhi police in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Questioning the way Delhi police were approaching and seizing the cellphones of the accused in the Amit Shah doctored video case, Congress spokesperson and legal advisor, K Ramachandra Reddy, said that the cops were ‘undermining’ the orders of the High Court.

Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress spokesperson said that the Union government, which was keen on the case, was taking forward the case without proper thought. He said that by involving Delhi police, the ruling BJP in Centre was involving itself in unethical behavior. “Despite our assurances of the complete cooperation of the witnesses, the phone of one of the female social media workers was seized, and that too without the presence of a female cop. They have tried to detain a female student while undermining the High Court order. We strongly condemn this and shall fight it out legally and nail the BJP’s unethical acts,” Ramachandra said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Fishermen Congress Committee has complained to DGP Ravi Gupta over ‘antisocial elements’ pretending to be ‘Delhi police’. In a letter to the DGP, Committee Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar said on Sunday that some antisocial elements were pretending to be like Delhi police personnel in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad. They were approaching IT professionals and others, demanding that they show their mobiles and laptops apart from personal matters.

“This has become the order of the day, and due to this, IT professionals are in panic and are looking for protection,” said Sai Kumar.

He appealed to the DGP to instruct the police here to nab the miscreants who were posing like Delhi police in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad. They were actually residents of New Delhi, he said. “I request you to create confidence among the IT professionals and do justice to them without any further delay,” the TFCC chairman added.