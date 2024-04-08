Congress manifesto just a bunch of lies, say BJP leaders

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BJP finds the Lok Sabha manifesto released by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi a potential rallying point to further intensify its election campaign.

After Union Minister and Telangana State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy, the BJP MP Dr Laxman lashed out at the Congress party for misleading the people with false promises on Sunday.

Earlier, Kishan Reddy in a no-holds-bar criticism termed the Congress which could not deliver on its promise of Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women in Telangana. Making fresh promises of Rs 1 lakh to women and other guarantees in its manifesto released in Tukkuguda requires establishing currency printing machines at the homes of Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and State Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Besides, alleging Rahul Gandhi praising China and Chinese products, he said that the Congress is frustrated with its electoral uncertainties in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections and giving guarantees, assurances and promises left and right. The Congress party that could not implement its guarantees in Telangana but promised to implement them in the entire country is a bunch of lies.

Dr K Laxman has come down heavily on Sunday, saying that there is no sign of the Congress-led state government in Telangana implementing its promise of Rs 2,500 to women in the state. But, assuring Rs 1 lakh to women across the country is misleading people. Congress talking about social justice is meaningless. Congress used Dr BR Amedkar against whom it had conspired to defeat him in elections. He recalled while Congress insulted former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, the BJP government has recognised the services of him and former PM Chowdary Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna.

BJP official spokesperson Rani Rudrama termed Congress released a meaningless manifesto in its Tukkuguda public meeting. Earlier, the Congress fooled people in Telangana with six guarantees and now it has come with five guarantees.

She said that Congress imposed conditions for implementing the earlier six guarantees and the freshly promised five guarantees. "Provided, if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister of the country and if the Congress wins 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana. Neither Congress wins 14 seats nor Rahul become PM to implement the promises," she added.

She dared CM Renvath Reddy to come for a public debate on the creation of employment opportunities by the Centre.

She listed out various initiatives of the Centre and created new job opportunities. Rani Rudrama further questioned the Congress government on implementing its electoral promises of farm loan waiver, RythBharosa, Rs 500 buns per quintal on paddy, and Rs 4000 unemployment allowance to the youth in Telangana.