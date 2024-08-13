Congress refutes BRS charges against CM’s US visit

Hyderabad: Condemning the way BRS was trying to belittle the efforts of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in bringing in foreign investments to the State, the ruling Congress questioned achievements of KTR as IT Minister. The party leaders felt that unlike the hype of KTR during BRS’ decade-long rule, the present government has achieved substantial results within months.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy took strong reservations to the way the BRS was running a campaign against the Congress government. “The BRS leaders are spreading false propaganda and indulging in rumour mongering against CM Revanth Reddy. The ill gotten money from BRS rule is being utilised for carrying out false social media campaigns,” he said.

Government Whip Adi Srinivas, while addressing the media in Assembly premises felt that the BRS leaders were unable to digest the successful foreign tour of Chief Minister. “Despite the much hype of KTR, the companies with which he signed MoU after his visit to Davos have already left Telangana, as the government failed to give them much needed support. Can he tell how much employment was generated following his visits to Davos?” he asked.