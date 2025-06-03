Congress takes out bicycle rally commemorating youth’s sacrifices

Hyderabad: The Congress workers took out a bicycle rally on Telangana Formation Day on Monday. The rally commemorated the sacrifices of people, particularly the youth, during the Telangana movement.

Led by party Sanathnagar incharge Kota Neelima, the rally was themed ‘Reclaiming the Spirit of the Movement, Reinforcing the Vision of Congress’. The rally began at Begumpet Airport Road and concluded at Rasoolpura Circle, drawing enthusiastic participation from Congress cadre, youth, and cycling enthusiasts united in celebrating Telangana’s rich heritage and promising future.

Kota Neelima said that the rally served as a powerful tribute to the Telangana Movement, a historic struggle defined by sacrifice, resilience, and an uncompromising demand for dignity and self-respect. The Indian National Congress has played a crucial role throughout Telangana’s journey, supporting the people’s aspirations when it mattered most and continuing to uphold their legacy. The party remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving the values that inspired the Telangana Movement — championing social justice, inclusive growth, and responsive governance. “This cycle rally reinforced the Congress Party’s dedication to placing the people’s aspirations at the heart of Telangana’s progress,” she said.