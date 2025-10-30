Cops arrest ill-fated bus driver; probe underway

Hyderabad: The driver of the luxury Bengaluru-Hyderabad sleeper bus that caught fire near Kurnool, killing 19 passengers, has been arrested by Andhra Pradesh police. Miryala Lakshmaiah was seen on the outskirts of Kurnool and taken into custody, marking a key development in the case.

Lakshmaiah admitted to driving at 80-90 km/h in rainy conditions when the bus ran over a stationary bike on the road, igniting the fatal blaze. The bike rider, found dead nearby, was drunk, according to forensic reports. The bus dragged the bike for about 300 metres before the fuel tank exploded, triggering the fire.

The second driver, who was not behind the wheel but helped break windows to rescue trapped passengers, is cooperating with police and has not been arrested.

Further investigations are now focused on determining whether negligence or other violations contributed to the tragedy. Police have launched a detailed inquiry to determine if illegal modifications, poor maintenance, or safety lapses contributed to the incident, particularly given the presence of a consignment of approximately 400 smartphones with lithium-ion batteries on board, which likely exacerbated the fire.

Authorities are also probing the bus company’s documents and safety compliance. Police teams continue collecting DNA samples to identify victims fully and reconstruct the accident timeline with statements from survivors and witnesses, including the bike’s pillion rider, who escaped with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, with police emphasising that all angles, including the bus driver’s conduct, the drunken biker’s role, and the transport company’s responsibility, will be scrutinized to ensure justice and prevent similar tragedies.