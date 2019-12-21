Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud takes part in pre-Christmas fete

Allwyn Colony: Local Corporator Dodla Venkatesh Goud on Friday said Christians should celebrate Christmas with happiness and joy. Goud stated that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was keen that people celebrate all their respective festivals.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the pre-Christmas celebrations at Bethel Gospel Church in NTR Nagar Colony, where a cake was cut and Christmas greetings exchanged in the presence of TRS division president Jilla Ganesh, Ward Member Kashinath Yadav, party leaders Poshetty, Nagaraju, Pastor Gopi, local residents.