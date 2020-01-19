Corporator Pavani Manipal reddy inspects polio centre
Highlights
Kapra: Corporator Pavani Manipal reddy inspected the pulse polio programme held in Mahesh Nagar in As Rao Nagar division on Sunday. They also gave polio vaccine to some children who visited the centre.
Manemma, Sobha Reddy, Penchala Surendar, Gopi and others were present.
