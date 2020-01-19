Top
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Corporator Pavani Manipal reddy inspects polio centre

Corporator Pavani Manipal reddy inspects polio centre
Highlights

Corporator Pavani Manipal reddy inspected the pulse polio programme held in Mahesh Nagar in As Rao Nagar division on Sunday. They also gave polio...

Kapra: Corporator Pavani Manipal reddy inspected the pulse polio programme held in Mahesh Nagar in As Rao Nagar division on Sunday. They also gave polio vaccine to some children who visited the centre.

Manemma, Sobha Reddy, Penchala Surendar, Gopi and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories
Top