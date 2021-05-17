Hyderabad: 53-year-old realtor Rajesh believes that Covid battle is more of a psychological one. He feels that he contracted the infection from his office where eight out of a team of 22 had tested positive.

Rajesh said that all things come and go it is your strength that needs to be constant. Family should be your strength. "My close friends kept in touch, checking on me and my health. Thanks to technology I hardly felt isolated," he said initially, he found it difficult to stay away from his family for nearly 14 days. But then it was necessary to protect his family and friends.

While he was battling with Covid-19, his family provided him moral support and other basic needs. "My wife and my children would tell me that I would get back to normal very soon and would also ask me not to worry about anything and indeed I didn't have to worry about anything," he said with a smile.

Being a hard-core foodie with a palate for all types of foods, he felt hard to be left with only healthy food. Thankfully, this feeling was only for a couple of days after which he started enjoying his regular diet which he said helped him bounce back.

Rajesh's wife used to deliver all the food and amenities through a basket that she would slide down from the second floor. That is one way they maintained social distancing without compromising on his needs.

He requests people follow simple rules like social distancing and wearing a mask and get vaccinated. "Avoid sweet as per doctor's advice, sweet builds up a lot of phlegm in the throat that can cause a lot of uneasiness," he added.