CPM urges CM to solve GP staff’s problems

Hyderabad: The CPM on Monday demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao solve the problems of village panchayat staff.



State party secretary Tammineni Veerabadram wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister on the issue and added that around 40,000 people like bill collectors, carobars and water supply pump operators are working in the village panchayats in the State and added that most of the village-level staff are Dalits and tribals.

Veerabadram told the Chief Minister that these employees are being neglected ever since the Telangana State was formed. He said the workers had been fighting for their rights for a long time. Noting that the CM has increased the salaries of the village level staff to Rs 8,500 per month, he said the increase was not done in a practical manner and added that the increase was done on the basis of 2011 census instead of population of 2023.

He claimed that the village staff is getting its salaries with others as they were appointed by the general body of the village panchayats. He said the decisions of the village panchayats were leaving the village level staff with an income of Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500 per month. He said the issuance of GO No 51 had done a lot of injustice to the village staff.