Crimes rate increased in Rachakonda Commissionerate in 2023: CP Sudheer Babu

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu said that the number of crimes has increased in Rachakonda Commissionerate. Rachakonda CP explained the crime report for the year 2023 to the media on Wednesday. He said that the number of crimes has increased by 6.8% compared to last year. Last year 27,664 cases were registered, this year 29,166 cases were registered, he said.

Also, cyber crime cases have increased by 25 per cent. Cases of chain snatching, rape and general theft have reduced. Cases of sexual assault, murder and kidnapping of children have increased. He also said that PD Act has been registered against 12 people in the drug case. Rachakonda CP Sudheer Babu revealed that 698 people were arrested in 282 drug cases.

Crimes against women have decreased by 6.65 per cent. 163 people have been arrested in 58 cases of human trafficking. PD Act has been filed against six people. 188 cases have been registered under the Gaming Act and 972 people have been arrested. He said that punishments have been finalised in 5,241 cases of crimes during the year. He said that the conviction rate has increased by 62 per cent. In 20 cases, the accused were given life imprisonment.

He said that 42 interstate and foreign accused have been arrested in cyber crimes. 89.92 lakh cash in the bank account of the accused in cyber crimes has been frozen and handed over to the victims. It was revealed that 64 children were saved through Operation Smile. 136 children were saved through Operation Muskan. 21 child marriages have been stopped. 730 decoy operations have been conducted in metro trains.

He said that 16,594 cases have been registered under the jurisdiction of the Commissionerate.. 2,900 driving licenses have been cancelled.

Road accidents have increased

This year, 3,321 accidents took place and 633 people died. Also, 3,205 people were injured. Compared to last year, road accident deaths have increased by 16 per cent.

This year, 153 accused have been arrested in 56 cases by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit. He said that 71 victims have been freed. CP Sudheer Babu stated that out of 8,758 complaints received on social media, 4,643 have been resolved.