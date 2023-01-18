Criminal case registered against Bandi's son

Hyderabad: The City police registered a criminal case against Bhagirath Sai, son of State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay, on charges of abusing and assaulting a fellow student on the Mahindra University campus on the city outskirts.

A video of Bandi's son allegedly assaulting a student went viral on social media on Tuesday. Another video followed suit in which the victim narrated the incident.





Looks like BJP State President Bandi Sanjay garu's son is on a action spree ! pic.twitter.com/XJR30sniCT — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) January 17, 2023

The first video shows assault and abuse of Sri Ram by a group led by a youngster, purported to be Bhagirath. A few hours later, another video surfaced in which, Sri Ram claimed that he and Bhagirath were friends and that the incident occurred after he "misbehaved" with the sister of Bhagirath's friend.

"My name is Sri Ram. I called and texted Bhagirath's friend's sister at 4 am to love me and misbehaved with her. As Bhagirath got to know this, he spoke with me, but I was rude. So Bhagirath beat me. But now we are friends. The earlier video is inconsequential,, he said in a video.

The Dundigal police registered a case against Bhagirath under different sections and is investigating.

Meanwhile, Bandi told the media late on Tuesday that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his party were behind making an issue out of a scuffle between two friends on the campus. It had happened long back; why was it brought to light when they have put the incident behind and become friends? "Such incidents take place among students and they mingle again," he said.

However, a non-bailable case has been filed dragging my son into a political vendetta against me. "You play politics with me but you dragged my son. When people tried to pass remarks against your grandson (KCR's grandson) I condemned it because children should not be dragged into politics," he added.

He sought to know who lodged the complaint against his son? By resorting to filing cases, Bandi said, the CM had spoiled lives of three students for his political game. "I will send my son to police station. You can use third-degree or send him to jail." but, KCR will pay the price for playing politics with innocent students, he pointed out.

Bandi asked how the college management could suspend his son without issuing notice and following due procedure of informing parents?