Cyberabad cops bust five online cricket betting rackets, arrest 15, seize Rs 2.41 cr

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operation Team (SOT) of Shamshabad, Balanagar, and Madhapur teams busted an online Cricket betting gang on the ongoing IPL-2024 matches in five areas under Cyberabad Commissionerate and arrested 15 people involved in betting.

According to the police, SOT Shamshabad team apprehended one Pondhuri Suresh (42), a professional bookie, who was organising online cricket betting through websites www.vajraexch.com, www.natioalexchang9.co, www.parker777.com, www.radheexch.com and www.metroexch.com and other online betting applications.

Based on the information provided by him, police apprehended another accused Mothkupally Rama Krishna Reddy (30), a punter at Kukatpally. On enquiry, Suresh revealed that Ramanjaneyulu, a native of Narasaraopet is the main organiser, who is absconding.

Police said in Cricket betting through the apps, 110 punters invested about Rs 1.5 crore through www.vajraexch.com website. During 2022, 2023 and 2024 Suresh organised betting under Ramanjaneyulu involving 350 punters who invested about Rs 4.5 crore. Police seized the betting amount of Rs 79,99,739, including net cash of Rs 30,07,200 and froze two bank accounts containing Rs 49,92,539, which were connected to online Cricket betting.

In second case, SOT Shamshabad Team apprehended four respondents Lachupathula Chinna Babu, Chennamsetti Karimulla Sekhadri, Panamati Venkatesh and Donda Ramesh at Mallampet Village under Dundigal limits who were organizing online cricket betting through Online Betting App threeexch.com. On enquiry, they revealed that the main organiser is Kalyan of Bheemavaram, where 19 punters invested around Rs 10 Lakhs. Police seized a total amount of Rs 1,21,575, including a net Cash of Rs 2,400 and froze 7 various Bank Accounts containing Rs 1,19,175 which are connected to online Cricket Betting.

In another case, SOT Madhapur team apprehended four bookies at SRS Diamonds Apartments, Gokul Plots under Miyapur limits, who were organizing online cricket betting through www.londonexch.com, www.nationalexchange9.co and www.ukexch24.com on the ongoing IPL-2024 matches.

Two organisers Kandukuri Veera Shankar Chary and Bhoomi Reddy Ramprasad Reddy, and two technical assistants Pabbati Murali and Upasi Vamshi Krishna were arrested. On enquiry, they revealed that the main organisers including Rajesh Reddy of Bangalore, Suresh Reddy alias Shankar Reddy, presently operating from Dubai, Nagarajuna Reddy and Sadiq are absconding.

Police said through various sub-bookies, the absconding main organisers invested around Rs 15,40,86,750 through Kondukuri Veera Shankar Chary. Over 40 to 50 punters invested through www.londonexch.com website, 100 punters invested around Rs 2,29,48,693 in www.nationalexchange9.co and 70 punters invested Rs 58,51,598 in www.ukexch24.com website. Total amount seized was Rs 1,44,00,273, including net cash of Rs 87,000, and police froze four bank accounts containing Rs 1,43,13,273.

In the fourth case, SOT Balanagar team apprehended two bookies Yerramachu Ajay Kumar and Anadula Mahesh Kumar under Jeedimetla.

On enquiry, they revealed that the main organiser Naresh alias Nani (absconding) was organising online Cricket betting and they were working as bookies on his behalf. Police seized a betting amount of Rs 93,534, including net cash Rs 73,500 and froze a bank account containing Rs 21,034.

In another case, SOT Balanagar team apprehended three bookies Morthala Srikanth Reddy, Alli Lokesh and G Venkata Sunil in Bachupally who were organising online cricket betting through AVATAR App and Radhe Exchange.

On enquiry, they revealed that the main organisers (absconding) are Nilesh and Budda Reddy, and Morthala Srikanth Reddy, Alli Lokesh and G Venkata Sunil were working as bookies on their behalf. Police froze four bank accounts containing Rs 13,30,146 connected to the online betting.

Police said, in these five cases, 57 bank accounts and 8 Phone Pay UPI numbers were frozen connected to online Cricket betting.

Police requested the citizens to inform them regarding bookies and punters who are organising online Cricket betting, through Dial 100 or through Cyberabad Police WhatsApp number 9490617444. The callers identity will be kept confidential, they said.