Cyberabad police holds meet with hostel owners

Hyderabad: To improve and ensure the security measures, infrastructure and addressing fire safety concerns in hostels, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty conducted a coordination meeting with hostel owners from Madhapur and Balanagar zones. As many as 225 hostel owners attended the meeting.

The Commissioner stated that the region has approximately 4,000 hostels equipped with cyber facilities. Over the past two decades, Cyberabad has developed into a major IT hub, maintaining steady growth even during the pandemic. Additionally, Hyderabad is emerging as a global centre for capability centres, healthcare services and photonics.

These hostels offer a range of budget-friendly to premium accommodations, primarily serving out-of-state residents. The city’s advanced infrastructure, well-organised traffic and high-quality hostel facilities make Cyberabad a preferred destination for students and working professionals.

Joint Commissioner Traffic Dr Gajarao Bhupal, emphasised that hostel owners must maintain clear and updated records of their paying guests. They should verify the background and behaviour of each resident and must collect essential details, including the Aadhaar card, recent photograph, phone number, workplace details, and emergency contact information of a family member.

Additionally, hostel owners should monitor residents’ daily schedules, including their office timings and the routes they take to work, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all.

SCSC Women Forum Jt Secretary Mamatha stated that to enhance hostels’ security and comfort, the Safe Stay Project launched by the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) has taken up ten key guidelines as parameters and conducted a survey. Additionally, SCSC develops a centralised platform that provides detailed information on hostels, including room availability, pricing and amenities.

HYDRA Additional Director (Fire) raised fire safety concerns, revealing that 75 per cent of hostels are non-compliant. Authorities must ensure hostels obtain the mandatory fire NOC and follow safety protocols like proper electrical, kitchen, and smoking material handling, along with smoke detectors and alarms.

He also revealed that the Telangana Fire Services Department offers a one-day fire safety training for hostel staff. SCSC, police, and hostel owners should collaborate on fire safety to improve safety and uphold Telangana’s security standards.