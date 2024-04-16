  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

DCA inspector arrested by ACB for demanding bribe

DCA inspector arrested by ACB for demanding bribe
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended an inspector of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) red-handed when he allegedly demanded...

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended an inspector of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) red-handed when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 18,000 to process a licence for a pharmacy at a charitable hospital.

The accused officer, Koorelli Someshwar, works as a drug inspector for the DCA and is in charge of the Miryalaguda area, Nalgonda zone. He was caught by the ACB when he accepted the bribe from one C Saidi Reddy, who is the hospital maintenance in-charge of Nukala Venkat Reddy Charitable Hospital, Kothagudem village, Nalgonda.

The bribe amount was recovered by the ACB officials from a brown leather bag pocket of the accused officer of the DCA. The contact portion of the bag yielded a positive result in a chemical test, according to a press release from the ACB. The accused officer has been arrested and was produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X