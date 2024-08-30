DCA seizes misleading, falsely advertised medicines

Hyderabad: The Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized multiple pharmaceutical products falsely advertised as nutraceuticals and medicines during a series of raids conducted on August 28 and 29. The operation targeted misleading claims that posed potential health risks to the public. The DCA officials of Warangal Zone detected ‘Neurocad-G Tablets’ (Gabapentin and Methylcobalamin), which were being falsely marketed as a food product. The tablets, containing Gabapentin 300 mg and Methylcobalamin 500 mg, were manufactured illegally by Pristine Remedies in Sonipat (Haryana), under a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license. The DCA said the product should be classified as a drug under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. It must be manufactured under a proper drug license, adhering to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

A N Kranthi Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Vikarabad, carried out the raid and seized drugs at a medical shop in Tandur. Samples have been sent for analysis. Authorities have warned that such illegal practices could result in severe health risks and legal consequences, including imprisonment for up to five years under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.