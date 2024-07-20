DCA seizes overpriced antifungal medicine

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana seized overpriced antifungal medicine and certain medicines due to misleading advertisements.

According to DCA officials, raids were conducted on July 18 and 19 at a medical shop in Kompalle Village, Bhupalpally Mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally District, where ‘Itracar-200 Capsules’ (Itraconazole Capsules 200 mg) were found. The product, sold under the brand name ‘Itracar-200 Capsules,’ is subject to price control according to the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The price must adhere to the ‘Ceiling Price’ set by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

The ceiling price fixed by the Central government, including the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), for the capsules is Rs 22.12 for one capsule. Hence Maximum Retail Price (MRP), i.e., including GST (12 per cent) should not be more than Rs 24.77 for one capsule (MRP=Ceiling Price+GST). The firm overpriced the product. The firm charged an excess of Rs 51 for four capsules, which is a violation of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013.

Stressing the seizure of drugs for misleading advertisements, a senior officer stated that DCA, Telangana, detected certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels, stating that they treat ‘tumours’ and ‘diabetes’.

Md Rafhi Shaik, Drugs Inspector, Jadcherla, N Sahaja, Drugs Inspector, Kukatpally, and Dr R Geethanjali, Drugs Inspector, Prashanthinagar, carried out the raids. Further investigation shall be carried out, and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders.