Deccan mall fire mishap: Owner booked by police

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police booked a case against the owner of Deccan Mall building- Mohammed Owaisi after a fire mishap on Thursday. The owner was booked on a case filed by a constable Bala Prasad and made Mohammed Owaisi and MA Rahim responsible for the mishap.



In an FIR, police mentioned that the building has no set back and operating the mall in violation of GHMC rules.

According to the sources, the firefighters went into the building to rescue three persons- Wasim, Junaid and Zaheer who were trapped in the flames.

One of the firefighters rushed to a private hospital on Thursday and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU.