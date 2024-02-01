Defamation clash: Manickam Tagore vs KTR on ‘X’

Hyderabad: A heated exchange has erupted between Congress MP and former AICC Incharge of Telangana Manickam Tagore and BRS working president K T Rama Rao on the digital battleground of 'X' (formerly Twitter). A defamation notice sent by Manickam Tagore to KTR in response to alleged defamatory remarks made by the latter in a recent media statement.

In a social media post, Manickam Tagore boldly declared, "A defamation notice has been dispatched to 'Koduku' (son of former CM KCR). Perhaps he's too absorbed in his farmhouse entertainments to bother with a reply.

If he doesn't respond in 7 days, it's off to court we go!" Accompanying this proclamation was a snapshot of the first page of the defamation notice.

Not one to shy away from a digital duel, KTR swiftly fired back at Manickam, questioning, "Manickam Garu, why the confusion? Are you misdirecting these notices?"





Manickam Garu,



Why are you in a confused mode and misdirecting these notices?



It was your colleague congressman & MP Venkat Reddy who had alleged on record that Revanth Reddy bribed you and bought the PCC president post for ₹50 Crore



I had merely quoted the same since it was… https://t.co/YtK6EY9EIj pic.twitter.com/gickKF8Euy — KTR (@KTRBRS) January 31, 2024

As the online skirmish unfolded, KTR clarified that the explosive bribery allegation involving Revanth Reddy and the purported purchase of the PCC president post for a whopping Rs 50 Crore was made on record by none other than Manickam's own colleague, Congressman and MP Venkat Reddy. In a strategic move, KTR shared a news clipping dated June 28, 2021, with the headline "Komatireddy: Manickam Tagore sold TPCC Chief's post."

Undeterred by the counterblast, KTR spotlighted the fact that Venkat Reddy had neither retracted the allegation nor offered an explanation.

With a touch of sarcasm, he suggested that Manickam redirect the defamation notice to the appropriate recipient - Venkat Reddy, now comfortably seated in the Telangana Secretariat.