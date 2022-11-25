DGP M Mahender Reddy launches handbook on economic offences

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Thursday launched " Economic Offences-a handbook for investigation" authored by Special Protection Force Director-General Umesh Sharraf.

Speaking at the book release, Reddy said due to the advent of new technologies, cybercrime too was growing steadily, with fraudsters coming up with novel ideas to cheat people.

The DGP observed "earlier cybercrime cases were transferred either to the Crime Investigation Department or Central Crime Station, but now due to the spurt in cases, they are being investigated at the local police station level only. The book will help the investigation officer in getting a better understanding of the cybercrime cases and deal with them accordingly." Former DGP P S Rammohan Rao, Additional DG Jitender, senior police officials and retired police personnel were present.