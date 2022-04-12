DGP Mahender Reddy inaugurates transgender protection cell

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Mahender Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated a new transgender protection cell in the State in order to protect the rights of transgenders.

The new cell called 'Pride Place' was inaugurated at the DGP office. According to an official release, the cell is being setup with an aim to protect the rights of transgenders and the cell will actively work in order to curb the harassment being meted out to them.





Inauguration of "PRIDE PLACE" Transgender (LGBQIA+) Persons Protection Cell - An initiative of Bharosa Society and Women Safety Wing, Telangana State Police.



Live from O/o Women Safety Wing, Lakdikapool, Hyderabad. https://t.co/MnU8BlJ5hP — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) April 12, 2022





Taking to the Twitter handle the DGP Telangana Police tweeted "Inauguration of "PRIDE PLACE" Transgender (LGBQIA+) Persons Protection Cell - An initiative of Bharosa Society and Women Safety Wing, Telangana State Police."