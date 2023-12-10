DGP Ravi Gupta revolutionised police dept with tech prowess

Hyderabad: 1990 batch IPS officer Ravi Gupta , who has been appointed as DGP ( full additional charge) recently, carved a niche for himself by strengthening the entire police department through the advanced IT applications.

The senior IPS officer Gupta who also holds the post of Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from December 2022, was making his presence in the efficient functioning of the state police ever since he took charge in December first week this year.

During his posting as Additional DG of Police Communication and technology, Ravi has brought revolutionary changes in the implementation of IT applications ensuring no hacking of the data, speed up the case studies at every level and also brought into the force advanced communication tools to help police to reach out the places to crack the cases related to the general crimes and also cyber crimes.

For his contribution to the use of advanced technology in the policing, the senior IPS official received many awards for CCTNs and Mee Seva from the State government.

Born on 25 October 1965, in a lower middle class family in Kerala, Ravi Gupta completed his masters in Economics from his home state before shifting to New Delhi to pursue a career in the civil services in late 1980s. He cleared the UPSC examination for the fourth time in 1990 and started his career as an Indian Police Officer (IPS). Ravi Joined Telangana Cadre as IPS Officer. He then served in several different posts under the Government of Telangana and performed his duties with full responsibility and devotion.

Ravi Gupta has been given full additional charge as Director General of Police, Telangana Police Department (HoPF) until further orders. He held many posts from the district level to state level and brought the laurels to the entire police wing by cracking many complicated issues of crimes and maintaining law and order.