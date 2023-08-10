  • Menu
Differences in Hyderabad Congress comes to fore, clashes erupt

Azharuddin, the leader of that party and former captain of Team India, organised a meeting in Rehmat Nagar in the constituency. The meeting was blocked by PJR's son Vishnuvardhan Reddy's followers

Hyderabad: Differences in Hyderabad Congress unit was again exposed on Thursday between leaders in Jubilee Hills constituency. Azharuddin, the leader of that party and former captain of Team India, organised a meeting in Rehmat Nagar in the constituency. The meeting was blocked by PJR's son Vishnuvardhan Reddy's followers.

The followers of Vishnu raised a fuss that how can they conduct the meeting in their constituency without giving them even the minimum information. Azharuddin's followers got into an argument with them. There was a fight between the two groups. On receiving the information, the police reached there and dispersed both the groups. On the other hand, there is a campaign that Azharuddin will contest on behalf of Congress from Jubilee Hills constituency in this election.

