District administration initiates more measures to arrest Covid in Ranga Reddy

Rajendranagar: While the Ranga Reddy district is witnessing a significant decline in Covid-19 cases these days, the vaccination programme is being taken up by the administration to provide succour to thousands who had the first shot a few weeks ago and are eagerly waiting to go for the second.



Only the Rajendranagar division has ten centers where the programme was taken up again on May 25. People who got the first jab of Covaxin a few weeks back are approaching the centers to get the second dose. The centers include Shamshabad and Rajendranagar community health centers along with PHCs at Pedda Shahpur, Narkhuda, Mailardevpally, Shivrampally, Narsingi, Serilingampally and Hafeezpet, besides the Kondapur area hospital. According to officials, these centers have administered nearly 842 doses of Covaxcin on May 25.

Informed Dr.Srujana, Deputy District Medical and Health Officer, Ranga Reddy that people from different areas, some even other districts, are reaching these centers for the second shot. "At every centre 200 shots are being given a day in Rajendranagar division. On Tuesday, the first day of vaccination, 842 persons have taken the second shot, while nearly 4,000 are still to get it. However, only the second dose of Covaxin is being administered here as for many people. The cutoff date of 4-6 six weeks interval between two doses is nearing, while for Covishield there is enough time left to complete 85-day duration. The shots are being given from 9 am to 4 pm," she said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education Sabitha Indra Reddy conducted a review meeting on Covid-19 situation in Ranga Reddy district. She expressed happiness over the decreasing number of cases in the district. She instructed officials to take appropriate measures to vaccinate super spiders, as per the government. guidelines.

She said the fever survey taken up by the government "is yielding good results. However, officials should continue to monitor Covid situation besides enforcing the lockdown in the district to arrest the virus pread. Moreover, measures should be taken to ensure availability of medicines essential in treating black fungus."

The minister wanted officials to take serious note of private hospitals charging more than the government prescribed."Special arrangements should also be made at Kondapur Area Hospital with 120 beds for children, besides setting up isolation centers in Rajendranagar and Chevella".