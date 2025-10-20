Diwali glow lights up city streets as dwellers gear up for big bang bash

Hyderabad: Telangana is glowing with festive energy as people across the state gear up for Diwali, filling markets with an electrifying rush of joy, colour and tradition. From early morning hours, streets are buzzing with shoppers purchasing fruits, flowers, sweets and crackers, all essential for the grand celebration of the Festival of Lights.

Vendors are witnessing continuous crowds as people line up to buy marigold garlands, mango leaves and fresh flowers to adorn their homes and doorways. The fragrance of jasmine and roses blends with the sound of bargaining voices, reflecting the cultural rhythm of the season. Fruit stalls, too, are witnessing brisk sales, with families stocking up on bananas, apples, pomegranates and seasonal varieties to place before deities as offerings.

Sweet shops are perhaps the busiest among all. Counters are stacked with laddus, kaju sweets, badusha, jangri and an array of festive delicacies, with many people opting for large takeaway boxes to gift their near and dear ones. While some prefer traditional handmade sweets at home, the majority are relying on store-bought assortments to meet the high demand of festive gifting.

Cracker stalls are drawing enthusiastic crowds, especially children, who are seen eagerly choosing sparklers, flower pots, rockets and colourful sky shots. Despite rising prices, the spirit of celebration remains undeterred as people pick assorted boxes to light up their homes and neighbourhoods.

Households are preparing for Lakshmi Puja, cleaning and decorating their entrances with rangoli designs and rows of oil lamps. Earthen diyas are being purchased in large numbers, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and hope over despair.

Families are already planning late-night bursts of laughter, light and fireworks as they come together to celebrate unity and tradition. Across Telangana, the mood is one of joy, devotion and togetherness. Whether it is the rustling of shopping bags, the scent of incense sticks, or the distant crackle of crackers being tested early, every sound and every scene speaks of one emotion Diwali is here, and the people of Telangana are ready to celebrate it with full splendour. As the sun sets and the first diyas are lit, the entire state is set to transform into a glowing tapestry of lights, prayers, and celebration a true reflection of the spirit of Diwali.