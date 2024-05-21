Hyderabad: AD11 Sports in association with Dr TDR Reddy Ortho Care will be organising the Doctors T20 Premier Cricket League HYD - Season 1 from May 24 to June 2 at Grand Arena Sports County, Maheshwaram, Hyderabad. The event will be curated by Dreamz Entertainments.

Coinciding with the announcement of conducting the tournament, the organisers also launched the DT20 Premier Cricket League Hyd tournament logo and jerseys for the participating teams at T-Hub, Gachibowli.

In all, eight teams are participating in the 10-day T20 tournament and the event has received an overwhelming response from over 120+ doctor cricketers and 40+ hospitals from two states.

The Participating Teams are Care Risers, KIMS Legends, AIG Power Blasters, Super Kings XII, Mavericks, Black Raiders, Tigons and TDR’S AD11.

The league stage matches are scheduled to begin from May 24 and will conclude on May 30. The semifinals will be held on May 31 and June 1 while the grand finale will be conducted on June 2.

The winners will bag a rolling trophy along with cash prize of Rs. 2,00,000 and the runners-up will receive a trophy and cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000. There will also be other individual tournament prizes – Hero of the Series, Hero of the Match, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, Best Wicket Keeper, Most Valuable Player, Most Sixes, Most Fours and Best Fielder. Pathuri Nagabhushanam, (AP BJP state media in-charge), YVK Mohan, CEO Srinidhi international school, N V Subhash (BJP official spokesperson & media in-charge Telangana), eye surgeon Dr N Naveena, senior cardiologist Dr Usha Rani and film producer Vivek Kuchibotla were the guests of honour.