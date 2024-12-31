Dr Manmohan’s role in reducing poverty significant: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh introduced the Food Security Act aimed at benefiting all citizens and governed in accordance with the sentiments of the populace.

While addressing the Assembly during the condolence motion honouring Manmohan Singh's passing, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that the former Prime Minister enacted the Right to Information Act in 2005 and the Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, both of which significantly transformed the nation. "Manmohan Singh formulated these laws with a profound understanding of the nation’s social circumstances.

We extend our heartfelt condolences on the loss of Manmohan Singh. Our deepest sympathies are with his family. Dr Manmohan was an exceptional individual who made difficult decisions in service of the country, establishing it as a formidable economic power in the world. We are proud that Dr Manmohan was born in India," the Deputy Chief Minister said.