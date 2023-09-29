Dr Swaminathan’s demise a great loss: Singireddy

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Thursday described eminent agri scientist Dr. M S Swaminathan’s demise as a great loss to agriculture and the country.

Reddy recalled how he had appreciated development of the agriculture sector in Telangana during his recent meeting with him in Chennai. He said Swaminathan had expressed his wish to tour Telangana as soon as his health permits.

demise is a “great loss for the country’s farmers; he is a soulmate to farmers of the country,” the minister added. He said Swaminathan was the first recipient of the World Food Prize considered equal to the Noble Prize. ‘His portrait was kept in the capital of Iowa State in the US in recognition of his contribution to agriculture. He will remain forever in hearts of farmers of the country’.