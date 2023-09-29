Live
- The role of pH in skin health: How to support your skin’s natural barrier?
- Cabinet Meeting postponed due to health issues of CM KCR
- YS Jagan arrives in Vijayawada, to release YSR Vahana Mitra funds
- Heavy rains to lash Telangana for next 5 days
- PL Stock Report - Apar Industries (APR IN) - Event Update - Company to raise fund - Accumulate
- BJP warned of severe agitation if govt does not suspend SP and DCF
- Prabhudas Lilladher initiates coverage on Metro Brands
- WhatsApp to stop working on older phones! How to check compatibility
- 5 th World Coffee Conference witnessed 2609 delegates from 80 countries
- Rajahmundry Central Jail superintendent joins duties after completing wife's death rituals
Just In
Dr Swaminathan’s demise a great loss: Singireddy
Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Thursday described eminent agri scientist Dr. M S Swaminathan’s demise as a great loss to...
Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy on Thursday described eminent agri scientist Dr. M S Swaminathan’s demise as a great loss to agriculture and the country.
Reddy recalled how he had appreciated development of the agriculture sector in Telangana during his recent meeting with him in Chennai. He said Swaminathan had expressed his wish to tour Telangana as soon as his health permits.
demise is a “great loss for the country’s farmers; he is a soulmate to farmers of the country,” the minister added. He said Swaminathan was the first recipient of the World Food Prize considered equal to the Noble Prize. ‘His portrait was kept in the capital of Iowa State in the US in recognition of his contribution to agriculture. He will remain forever in hearts of farmers of the country’.