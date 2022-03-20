DRDO says freeing up for challenges in electronic warfare

Hyderabad: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Chairman G Satheesh Reddy on Saturday stressed on the importance of gearing up to meet the continuously evolving field of EW (Electronic Warfare) and ever increasing requirements from all the services in this niche area.

Defence Electronics Research Laboratory (DLRL), Hyderabad, a premier lab of (DRDO), pioneering in design and development of state-of-the-art Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems for Armed Forces and Para Military services celebrated its Diamond Jubilee Day on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest of the event, the DRDO Chairman complimented DLRL fraternity in their endeavor and urged the laboratory to meet the challenges and develop technologies towards meeting the expanding realms of modern warfare.

He stressed on the need for involving private partners and academic institutions in faster realisation of products.

Chairman Central Organising Committee, N Srinivas Rao delivered the welcome address, Scientist and DLRL Director K Maheswara Reddy highlighted the achievements and progress of DLRL made in the field of Electronic Warfare Systems in the last six decades.

DG (ECS) J Manjula highlighted contributions of DLRL during the pandemic period including products for combating covid-19. She highlighted that DLRL must keep pace with growing technological advances and develop systems to meet the operational requirements and obsolescence occurring due to these advances.

On this occasion, the DRDO Chairman released Souvenir and coffee table book capturing six decades of DLRL's resplendent past. An exhibition showcasing the journey of DLRL highlighting technologies and products was inaugurated.

The event was attended by many dignitaries including directors general, directors, financial advisors, heads of production agencies.