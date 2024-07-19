DSC exams begin on a peaceful note

Hyderabad: Finally, after seven years, DSC exams have begun. On the first day of the exam, large crowds of aspirants were seen outside the exam centres on Thursday. Amidst ongoing protests and calls for a boycott from aspiring candidates, the exams were conducted peacefully.

According to School Education Officials, overall, the exams were conducted peacefully and no untoward incidents were reported across Telangana. Around 85 per cent of candidates appeared for exams in 54 centres established in 14 districts of Telangana.On February 29, the government released the notification for 11,056 teaching posts, including positions for School Assistants, Language Pandits, Physical Education Teachers, and SGTs. Despite fervent appeals from candidates to postpone the exams and increase the number of vacancies, the state government proceeded with the scheduled dates. While 2,79,956 candidates applied for the exams.

Over 2 lakh candidates are expected to participate in the examination across 54 centers established in 14 districts. This year marks the first time DSC exams are being conducted online. On February 29, the government released the notification for 11,056 teaching posts, including positions for School Assistants, Language Pandits, Physical Education Teachers, and SGTs. Despite fervent appeals from candidates to postpone the exams and increase the number of vacancies, the government proceeded with the scheduled dates. 2,79,956 candidates applied for the exams that conclude on August 5.

This is the first time that DSC is conducted in a computer-based mode, and many aspirants stated the question paper was very easy and that it would be better if the State government could add up more teaching posts.

Meanwhile alleging that police personnel did not allow some DSC applicants to appear for the exams by putting them under house arrest, student organisations staged a demonstration at the Secretariat. The protesters burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister near the Secretariat and demanded the State government to immediately postpone the ongoing DSC exams and they cited that lack of preparation time for the DSC, as a series of recruitment exams for the posts of hostel welfare officer and divisional accounts officer, besides Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) and Central TET were conducted in June.