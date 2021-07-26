Top
Education fair to be held on Aug 1

Hyderabad : India Virtual Educational Fair 2021 will be held on August 1 to bring awareness on the quality of engineering and medical programmes offered by the Russian institutions.

The fair would be held in collaboration with Russian Centre of Science and Culture and Study Abroad Educational Consultants.

A highly sophisticated digital platform (www.rusedufair.com) is made available for the students to directly interact with the authorities of the institutions via one-to-one chat, receive information and to register online for admission.

The Indian students are required to get fully vaccinated when they travel to Russia, once the curbs are lifted. The direct classes will be conducted adhering to internationally accepted Covid-19 guidelines.

