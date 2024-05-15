Live
Electric mini truck donated for delivering food to needy
Hyderabad: Sawaria Pipes has donated an electric vehicle worth Rs 16.50 lakh to HKM Charitable Foundation for distribution of food to the needy.
By providing this eco-friendly mode of transportation to HKM Charitable Foundation, Sawaria Pipes seeks to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Foundation's outreach efforts.
Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president of HKM Charitable Foundation, said, “This electric vehicle represents a tangible step towards fostering social welfare and environmental consciousness, contributing to a cleaner, greener future and will significantly enhance our capacity to deliver food to the underprivileged, enabling us to reach more individuals in need."
Sujith Agarwal, managing director of Sawaria Pipes, said, "We are delighted to partner with the HKM Charitable Foundation in their noble mission of providing food assistance to those in need. By donating this electric vehicle, we aim to support the Foundation's endeavours while promoting environmental sustainability."