Elephant Rupavathi from Karnataka to lead Moharram, Bonalu processions

Hyderabad: Shri Shaila Mutt in Davangere (Karnataka) is to provide an elephant for the traditional Moharram procession of Hyderabad to carry the traditional Bibi-ka-Alam on Wednesday, the Day of Ashura.

The 36-year-old female elephant, Rupavathi, was transported to Hyderabad, which will be used for the Moharram procession and subsequently the Bonalu festivities that will be held in the city.

The elephant reached the city on Sunday and was at the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority office in Darulshifa. Ahead of the Moharram procession, the medical examination of the elephant was conducted by the committee, constituted by the Supreme Court, and clearance was issued. The curator at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, is directed to provide a trained veterinary officer with tranquilising equipment and drugs to accompany the elephant during processions and to attend to any emergency or untoward incident.

However, its transportation was halted by the authorities in Karnataka, citing various issues; the travel permit was also cancelled. Later, it was renewed at the Telangana government’s request. The pachyderm reached the city on Sunday, said AIMIM MLC Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hassan Effendi.

“We are relieved a lot after the developments. Our opponents were trying their level best to stop the transportation and use of the elephant in the festival, but finally it reached the city,” he added.

The Shia community leaders urged the State government to take a serious note on the importance of animals during the processions, including Moharram and Bonalu festivities, and provide an elephant that can be used on these century-old traditional occasions.

“For the last few years, during these festivals, the government provided animals from the neighbouring States of Karnataka or Maharashtra. The government must purchase an elephant for these occasions, or the State authorities must train the available four giant elephants in State zoo, so that each year there should not be any inconvenience during the important centuries-old festivals of the State,” said Mir Firasat Ali Baqri, a member of the community.

Meanwhile, for the Old City Bonalu procession of Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple, organising secretary S P Kranti Kumar said for the last several years the procession was carried on elephant Rajani from Nehru Zoological Park. And in 2019, Sudha Rani from Karnataka also took part in the city's Bonalu and Moharram processions. But after its demise, the government had arranged an elephant ‘Gaja Lakshmi’ from Karnataka for two years.

‘Rupavathi’ will participate in the Bonalu procession of Sri Nalla Pochamma Temple, Sabzimandi-Karwan, and Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali Temple on the last day of the festival.

Earlier, Minister Konda Surekha had discussed the issue with Karnataka government officials and received approval for the temporary relocation of the elephant for the Moharram and Bonalu processions.