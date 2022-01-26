Empower women to put TS on path of progress: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: The Republic Day celebrations in Telangana were held on a very low key. Unlike the last two years when the main ceremony was held at Public Gardens, this time the venue was shifted to Raj Bhavan in view of restrictions on mass gathering due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

It was a very brief function held at Raj Bhavan which ended within 30 minutes as Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had to go to Puducherry. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the Republic Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan. But, took part in the R-Day function at the Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad and unfurled the national flag. Only the Chief Secretary and the DGP represented the state government at Raj Bhavan.

In her brief address, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asserted the need to promote Education, Health, Nutrition, Entrepreneurship and Employment opportunities among women for rapid progress of the Telangana State.

She said Telangana had made rapid strides in different areas.

"Hyderabad is fast emerging as the Pharma Hub, IT Hub, and Medical Hub and is witnessing the establishment of offices by many global corporate organizations," the Governor said. She exuded confidence that T- State would emerge as the leader in higher education and consolidate its position as the Innovation Hub through constant efforts by promoting Innovation Eco-System and take the lead in contributing for the realization of Self-Reliant India.

She also appreciated the farming community for promoting Telangana as the Rice Bowl of India. "I salute the farmers for their toil, despite the pandemic conditions; they have produced a bumper harvest thus ensuring food security to millions of people," she said.

The Governor explained the initiatives taken by Raj Bhavan to improve nutritional status of Tribal Groups in select districts like Adilabad, Bhadradri- Kothagudem, and Nagarkurnool. A multi-pronged approach was adopted to improve the livelihoods, health, nutrition, and employment opportunities for the people belonging to the primitive tribal groups.

The other initiatives like Chancellor Connects Alumni and galvanizing the higher education system in the State with the series of programmes to promote the National Education Policy-2020 are likely to have a transformative impact in near future, she explained.

Tamilisai said, "This Republic Day assumes greater importance in view of the country celebrating its 75 years of Independence as the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The day is a major milestone in our country's history as it marks the coming into effect of the Indian Constitution in 1950." She appealed to all to re-dedicate themselves to the cause of creating strong, secure, sustainable, prosperous, and Self-Reliant India and fulfill the dreams of great freedom fighters and the makers of the Indian Constitution.