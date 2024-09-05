Enhanced Security Measures Discussed at Meeting in Charminar

A meeting focused on improving security measures and the installation of CCTV cameras in the Gulzar Houz area was held today at the Mahadev Temple premises. The session was led by Sri. Shaik Jahangir, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the South Zone, along with Sri. P. Chandra Shekar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for the Charminar Division, and K. Chandra Sekhar, Inspector of Police from Charminar Police Station.

Representatives from the local jeweler community were present, including around 31 jeweler shop holders, as well as key members of the association—President, Secretary, Joint Secretary, Treasurer, and other Executive Members.

The meeting facilitated an open dialogue regarding security concerns, with significant focus placed on the need for enhanced surveillance measures in the area. The collaborative efforts aimed to address and resolve the pressing security issues facing the local business community, ensuring a safer environment for both shop owners and customers.

This initiative underscores the commitment of the Hyderabad police to improve safety and security in key commercial areas, especially as the bustling market district of Charminar continues to draw visitors and shoppers alike.