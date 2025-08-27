Enthusiastic farewell held for architecture students

Live
Hyderabad: The farewell celebrations of students from the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Advanced Studies, School of Planning and Architecture (JNIAS-SPU), Banjara Hills, were held grandly on Tuesday. The 2025 batch organized the farewell for the 2020 batch students in a lively and joyful atmosphere.
After spending five years together, the students enjoyed the event by playing games and singing songs. On this occasion, JNIAS Registrar Dr. D. Suresh said that architects play a crucial role in today’s society and expressed his wish that the graduating students reach great heights with innovative ideas.
JNIAS Director Harshad Shinde, HoD K. Soujanya, and others participated in the program.
