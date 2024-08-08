ESIC Hosp makes waves, gives new life to three with liver, kidney transplants

Hyderabad: The ESIC Super Specialty Hospital at Sanathnagar achieved a landmark feat in the field of medical science and organ transplantation as the hospital on Tuesday as it successfully conducted its first in-house cadaver (deceased patient) organ retrieval, marking a significant advancement in its medical services capabilities and commitment to saving lives.

According to the officials, a male patient aged 45 years was declared brain dead in ESIC hospital. The hospital’s neurosurgery team headed by Dr Samson, counselled and educated the attendants about organ donation and the due consent for donation was given. Organs were allotted by ‘Jeevan Daan’ to ESIC. One recipient of one kidney was a 50-year old female patient, a beneficiary of ESIC, who was on dialysis since last four yrs. The liver and one more kidney were allotted to Osmania General Hospital, where two more recipients got the advantage of the donor’s organs and in the process their lives were also saved. The organs were harvested by Dr Madhu, Dr Sandeep and their teams. Donor transplant at ESIC hospital was done by Dr Jagdeeshwar and Dr Pandu Ranga Rao, chief transplant surgeons. Anesthesia team was headed by Dr Nagarjuna and Nephrology team was headed by Dr Dhanalaxmi.

Now one more avenue was opened for ESIC where it can get allotted share of organs from Jeevan Daan and thus more patients can get transplanted organs and lead healthy normal active lives. This ground-breaking procedure, executed with precision and care, involved the retrieval of kidney from a cadaver, which was then transplanted into the insured person in need. This achievement not only underscores the hospital's dedication to encouraging organ donation and for enhanced transplantation services, but also demonstrates its ability to perform complex medical procedures of highest standards.