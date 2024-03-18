European media delegation visits Golconda Fort

Hyderabad: A European media delegation representing 12 countries, which is on a four-day visit to Telangana, toured the historic Golconda Fort on Sunday.

According to officials of the I&PR department, the 22-member foreign media delegation are representing the Europe countries including Albania, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Serbia, and Slovakia. As part of the Telangana tour, the delegation visited the historic Golconda Fort and Shilparamam on Sunday.

The delegation’s itinerary includes noted scientific, IT, and business establishments like Bharat Biotech, T Hub, T Works, and Skyroot Aerospace Company on March 18, and ISB and Ramoji Film City on March 19. “As part of understanding the cultural diversity in India, the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the respective State governments prepared a tour schedule for the media representatives of Southeast Asia, South Asia, Europe, Africa, and America. As part of the media exchange programme, 22 media representatives from 12 European countries embarked on a visit to Telangana from March 17 to 20,” said the State special commissioner of I&PR, M Hanumantha Rao. State Media Academy Secretary N Venkateshwar Rao received the delegation at RGIA on Sunday. Chandresh Singh, an official of the Ministry of External Affairs from New Delhi, is accompanying them during their stay in Telangana.