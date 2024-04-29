Event held on promoting Telugu culinary heritage

Hyderabad: ‘Onamaalu,’ a pioneering community initiative dedicated to preserving, promoting, and celebrating Telugu culinary heritage, was formally inaugurated on Sunday. Renowned doctor and writer Dr Guruva Reddy, along with Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, graced the event.

The event went beyond speeches and pledges; it was a celebration of Telugu culinary heritage. Onamaalu aims to delve deep into the rich tapestry of Telugu culinary traditions, advocating for their preservation and promotion on both local and global stages. In an era where culinary tourism is gaining momentum worldwide, with countries like Italy, Japan, and Thailand leading the charge, it is imperative that we showcase the unique flavours and stories of our own cuisine.

"This initiative plans to host culinary theaters, training sessions, and workshops across various micro-cuisines of Telugu, providing a platform for culinary enthusiasts to explore and learn," stated a member. Additionally, Onamaalu aims to curate a unique culinary museum, showcasing the evolution and diversity of Telugu cuisine over the centuries. Jayesh Ranjan, representing the government, pledged full support for facilitating collaborations between Onamaalu and top culinary schools like IHM and CAI, aiming to provide job-oriented regional training opportunities.