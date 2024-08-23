Events in Hyderabad

Literary & Educational Events

Workshop On Certificate Course In Export And Import Management

Venue: FTCCI, Federation House, Federation Marg, Hari Nagar, Red Hills

Date/Time: 24-Aug-24/ 10:30am

Type: Technology, Workshops

Music and Performances

Annual Performance Of Kuchipudi Dance

Venue: Our Sacred Space, 9-1-84/1/C, Sardar Patel Road, Marredpally, Marredpally

Date/Time: 25-Aug-24/6:00pm

Type: Arts, Theatre / Comedy / Dance.

Film Screenings and Theator

The Flying Lovers: Hindi Play

Venue: Lamakaan, In The Lane Adjacent To CBay, Opposite GVK One, Road No 1, Banjara Hills

Date/Time: 24-Aug-24/ 8:00pm

Type: Theatre / Comedy / Dance.

Exhibitions and Festivals

World Premium Jewellery Exhibition

Venue: Taj Krishna, Road Number 1, Banjara Hills

Date/Time: 23-Aug-24 to 25-Aug-24/ 10:00am to 8:00pm

Type: Exhibitions.

Sport Expo India 2024

Venue: HITEX,Hitex Fair Grounds, Izzat Nagar, Madhapur

Date/Time: 23-Aug-24 to 24-Aug-24/ 10:00am

Type: Sports, Exhibitions.

Workshop On Inner Engineering

Venue: Isha Life, 522, Rd Number 27, Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills

Date/Time: 22-Aug-24 to

23-Aug-24/ 6:00am to 9:00am

Type: Health / Wellness, Workshops.

Hand & Hand: Silk Lifestyle Exhibition

Venue: Kalinga Cultural Hall, 8-2-293/157/B/C, Rd Number 10, Bhavani Nagar, Banjara hills

Date/Time: 20-Aug-24 to 24-Aug-24/ 11:00am

Type: Exhibitions, Fashion.

Activities

Workshop On Fluid Art

Venue: Lamakaan, In The Lane Adjacent To CBay, Opposite GVK One, Road No 1, Banjara Hills

Date/Time: 24-Aug-24/6:00pm

Type: Paintings, Workshops.