Live
- Land encroachments with false documents reported in Wanaparthy
- Russia-Ukraine war in focus as PM Modi and Zelensky begin discussions in Kyiv
- India's engineering goods exports up 3.66 pc in July, reach $37 bn in first 4 months this fiscal
- Hemant Soren govt won’t last beyond two months: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Party top officials at AICC Delhi
- 1 out of 4 millennials in India experiencing burnout, firms need to evolve
- 14-year-old gang-raped in Assam; CM Sarma warns of stern action
- 14 killed as Indian bus falls into river in Nepal
- Series of accidents spark fear among workers in Andhra's industrial hub Vizag
- 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits Sydney
Just In
Events in Hyderabad
Literary & Educational Events
Workshop On Certificate Course In Export And Import Management
Venue: FTCCI, Federation House, Federation Marg, Hari Nagar, Red Hills
Date/Time: 24-Aug-24/ 10:30am
Type: Technology, Workshops
Music and Performances
Annual Performance Of Kuchipudi Dance
Venue: Our Sacred Space, 9-1-84/1/C, Sardar Patel Road, Marredpally, Marredpally
Date/Time: 25-Aug-24/6:00pm
Type: Arts, Theatre / Comedy / Dance.
Film Screenings and Theator
The Flying Lovers: Hindi Play
Venue: Lamakaan, In The Lane Adjacent To CBay, Opposite GVK One, Road No 1, Banjara Hills
Date/Time: 24-Aug-24/ 8:00pm
Type: Theatre / Comedy / Dance.
Exhibitions and Festivals
World Premium Jewellery Exhibition
Venue: Taj Krishna, Road Number 1, Banjara Hills
Date/Time: 23-Aug-24 to 25-Aug-24/ 10:00am to 8:00pm
Type: Exhibitions.
Sport Expo India 2024
Venue: HITEX,Hitex Fair Grounds, Izzat Nagar, Madhapur
Date/Time: 23-Aug-24 to 24-Aug-24/ 10:00am
Type: Sports, Exhibitions.
Workshop On Inner Engineering
Venue: Isha Life, 522, Rd Number 27, Venkatagiri, Jubilee Hills
Date/Time: 22-Aug-24 to
23-Aug-24/ 6:00am to 9:00am
Type: Health / Wellness, Workshops.
Hand & Hand: Silk Lifestyle Exhibition
Venue: Kalinga Cultural Hall, 8-2-293/157/B/C, Rd Number 10, Bhavani Nagar, Banjara hills
Date/Time: 20-Aug-24 to 24-Aug-24/ 11:00am
Type: Exhibitions, Fashion.
Activities
Workshop On Fluid Art
Venue: Lamakaan, In The Lane Adjacent To CBay, Opposite GVK One, Road No 1, Banjara Hills
Date/Time: 24-Aug-24/6:00pm
Type: Paintings, Workshops.