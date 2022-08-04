Everything you need to know Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre Hyderabad

The Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) for the Telangana police is scheduled to open on today. The enormous multi-agency operations center will be unveiled by senior state police personnel, including Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao established the center's foundation in November 2015, with an estimated budget of 300 crores. Shapoorji Pallonji Group was tasked with construction, while L&T Infotech and other multinational organizations handled technical advice and provided digital solutions.

The ICCC was conceptualized as part of the modernization of the police force after Telangana's establishment. For some, it is an iconic landmark and a center of excellence, but for others, it is a surveillance behemoth and the hub of predictive policing.

Here are the highlights of the Telangana Police Integrated Command and Control Centre:

• The 6.42 lakh square foot structure has five towers.

• Towers A and B comprise 15 and 20 floors, respectively.

• The media and training center and a three-level theatre with 480 seats are located in Towers C and D.

• The command, control, and data center are located on three floors of Tower-E.

• The entire construction is a "green building," with a built-up area of 4.26 lakh square feet and additional parking for 600 four-wheelers and 350 two-wheelers.

• A sewage treatment facility friendly to the environment is also there, and about 35% of the total land is designated for plantation.

• With a ticket, visitors can access the Telangana Police Museum, a 360-degree viewing gallery on the 14th and 15th levels.

• Solar panels would produce 0.5 megawatts (MW), and recycled materials would be used in the building.