Ex-Bhongir DCC chief returns to Congress; more leaders, including BRS MLAs, to follow

Hyderabad: Two months after joining the ruling BRS, former District Congress Committee president from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy switched over to the grand old party on Monday.

PCC chief A Revanth Reddy who called on him at his Jubilee Hills residence welcomed Reddy into the party fold by offering Congress ‘kanduva’.

Anil Kumar, who had contested the Bhongir Assembly seat in 2018 from Congress and was runner-up with over 60,000 votes with a vote share of 35.45 percent. The present MLA P Shekar Reddy (BRS) won with over 85,000 votes. Anil Kumar had left the Congress owing to local politics which were influenced by Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

While welcoming him, Revanth Reddy lauded the commitment of Anil Kumar to the party cadre. “The Congress may be encountering small issues, but with the consent of the high command we are welcoming him into the party fold. Moreover, the party’s survey has driven us to bring him back aboard. We shall be raising the party flag high in Bhongir,” he asserted.

In what could be a major potential embarrassment to the ruling BRS, a few more top leaders will be leaving the party to join the Congress shortly. Speculation is ripe that BRS legislators Rathod Bapu Rao (Boath) and Bethi Subhas Reddy (Uppal) who are believed to be disenchanted with the leadership are mostly be making a move in the coming days.