Family of 3 found dead in Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: In an incident, a man killed his wife and son before ending his life at Bandlaguda in Rajendranagar over financial problems.

They were identified as Anand, his wife Indira, and their son Himanshu. Anand was involved in the dairy business, and the family resided in an apartment. According to the police, Anand and Indira were married in 2020, marking the second marriage for both of them.

Differences arose between the couple after Anand developed an addiction to online gambling, resulting in significant financial losses. He was also reportedly consuming alcohol regularly and engaging in arguments with his wife, Indira, over petty issues.

The elders from both families held a meeting to counsel the couple. However, on Monday, another quarrel erupted between them, and the woman reportedly contacted her parents, who reside in Chevella of Vikarabad district, expressing her intention to end her life and her son's due to the ongoing conflicts. Her parents advised her to wait until the evening, as they would come and help resolve the situation.

“Anand reportedly killed his wife and son before ending his life by consuming poisonous substances. A case has been registered, and an investigation is on,” said Rajendranagar Inspector B Nagendra Babu.

The police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.