FGG: Government agencies should work in tandem to curb drug menace

Hyderabad: Since the drug lobby has its tentacles spread across borders, there is a strong need for the coordination between the security agencies of the State and Union governments, opined M Padmanabha Reddy, secretary of the Forum for Good Governance.

The FGG Secretary also wanted the government to check the adulteration of toddy, which was becoming a big menace since there was a huge gap between demand and supply. Speaking to The Hans India on the drug issue and what needs to be done to check the problem, Padmanabha Reddy said that the drug issue was not limited to Telangana alone as the lobby was spread across the borders. "The drugs are being pumped into Punjab from across the borders and from there to Goa and to the State. The Central government agencies should coordinate and keep a strict vigil on the movement of drug peddlers. Since Goa depends on tourism, there seems to be lenience in the vigil. But, the Centre should also pitch in and take stringent action," he said.

The FGG secretary said that the drugs were interlinked with money laundering. "Anywhere in the world drugs come through money laundering. The ED has been focusing on money laundering and FEMA case.

Similarly, the agencies should take steps to ensure this menace does not spread," said Padmanabha Reddy. Stating that the involvement of celebrities was not important, Reddy said that the menace had already reached the schools and colleges in the form of chocolates. The government should take up publicity campaigns like they did during the 1980-90 where awareness was created on the ill-effects of cigarettes. Similar publicity should be brought in, parents should talk to their children and the government should encourage rehabilitation centres for checking the spread of the menace, he added.