Fighting Infertility with IVF: Experience Hope with Our World-Class Lab and Expert Team

Infertility is often regarded as a curse prevalent for 1 ages but the Science could explore and explain the facts and factors for the same, which being pollution stress, Hormonal imbalances, related marriages and changed life styles etc. The same science has given a lot of solutions also to combat the problems and bless the childless couples with a baby, which shall be a Ray of Hope and Reason to Live, in their Life.

Here at this Centre, you find people with all sincerity, committment and experience to see your dreams come true with the help of a well- equipped, World Class IVF Lab and a Team of senior and experienced Doctors and Embryologists apart from the good, clean and ambient environs !!

Factors affecting Reproduction(Fertility) In

Women:

1) Ovarian and Uterine problems like ovulation, irregular periods, endometriosis.

2) Blockage of Fellopian Tubes (Which transfer egg from ovary to womb

3) PCOD, Cysts in the overies affecting the release of eggs - Octes)

4) Hormonal imbalences, thyroid problems etc.,

Men:

1) Low sperm count (Oligo.Azoo Spermia)

2) Abnormal Sperm Structure

3) Stress, Anxiety, Smoking, Alcohol etc.,

4) Ejaculatory or Erectional problems

5) Vericocele or Vasal Blockages etc.,

There can be many more situtions, where no particular cause found for an unexplained infertility.





A.R.T. [email protected] Cantre:

IUI - Processed, Fortified, Planned placemnt of semen sample of Husband / Donor In the Uterus, at right time of release of egg in women.

IVF - Women with blocked tubes, who can't get conception naturally for various reasons or men with low sperm count and quality, need to try this procedure, where the eggs drawn out by suction and made to fertilise with processed sperms in the Lab and then to transfer the good quality Embryoes into the womb. Success depends on the age, uterine health and other relative factors.

`

ICSI - A procedure, must for the patients with drastically low sperm count and quality, where a good quality sperm is microinjected into the Ocyte (egg) to achieve embryoes, thereon to be placed in the womb for implantation.





Recanalisation - Reverse Tubectomy (in layman's language) is done to rejoin the Tubes, (Vas in the case of Men) to once again beget the children, where somebody lost the children in an accident or otherwise, after the Family Planning Operation or for various other personal reasons, to have a child once again.

Other procedures & Tests Relevant to Fertility Problems:

Hormonal Tests to evaluate the patient's condition. HSG - To assess the patency of Fallopian Tubes, by injecting a dye and seeing 'X' Ray; sometimes this procedure itself helps clear the tubes and get conception.'

Hysteroscopy - Operative & Correctional procedure to diagnose and evaluate the uterine cavity, endometrium and correct some of the small abnormalities therein.

Laparoscopy - To assess, and correct the Uterine I ovarian abnormalities like endometriosis, Cysts, Polycystic ovaries etc; sometimes this procedure proves to be fruitful in achieving pregnancy without any further treatment.

TESA-PESA- In case of vasal blockage in men, to aspirate the sperms from testes by suction and use in ICSI or as a sample for Biopsy to evalute the semen production and quality.

Still Other Fecilities Available Here

1) Semen/Egg/Embryo donation

2) Safe Storage / Preservation of semen & Embryoes by Freezing / Vitrification

3) Surrogacy (Engaged / Hired Womb)





Though these procedures seem to be costly, the sincere, committed, well equipped, modem services available at this centre, prove to be a boon for childless couples. Here at this centre, we strive hard to render the fruitful services at the afford-able costs to all sections of the society, not compromising the quality. But the results in these procedures are about 35% and nobody can guarantee for the same, except to try once again for the result.

