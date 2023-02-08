Fire breaks out from Pharma unit in Sangareddy, no casualties

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a fire broke out in the Lee Pharmaceuticals Limited unit at Gaddapotharam Industrial area in Jinnaram Mandal on Wednesday morning.



Company staff noticed the smoke and ran out as the flames began to spread in the factory.

Multiple fire tenders rushed to the place to douse the fire, with firefighting measures still on when reports last came in.

On Tuesday, fire broke out in a car mechanic shed in Tata Nagar of Mailardevpally on Tuesday morning.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out when some material kept in the shed caught fire.

On information, a fire tender from local fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The cause of fire is being ascertained.