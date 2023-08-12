Former Uppal MLA meets Union Ministers

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP vice-president and former Uppal MLA NVSS Prabhakar said that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the State government are making half-hearted efforts in completion of the Uppal Elevated Corridor.

He said that the civic body started some work on Friday only after prodding from the union ministry concerned after he met and explained the woes of people facing problems in the tardy implementation of the works of the Elevated Corridor.

Prabhakar and G Manohar Reddy met the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi and explained the precarious financial situation and wrong economic policies of the state government. And, how the Telangana government is totally dependent on liquor sales and disposal of government lands to increase its revenue resources. While diverting Central government funds allotted for the development of rural areas. Prabhakar also brought to the notice of the Finance Minister that Central funds meant for various development work including Awas Yojna, SadakYojna and smart city also being misused. Also, the diversion of the Finance Commission funds to local bodies for payments of electricity bills in panchayats and disbursement of salaries to panchayat staff.

The Uppal ex-MLA informed the union minister that the state government has failed to allot its share of funds for central-sponsored schemes for development, resulting in affecting the education and health sector besides employment.

In a meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, he apprised him about the inconvenience being caused to the people of Uppal due to an inordinate delay in the completion of the Uppal Elevated Corridor. He said the minister was apprised of the state government deliberately delaying the project despite the Centre releasing funds for the purpose.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav told the former MLA that Cherlapalli railway terminal work is in the final stage and all works will be completed in another two months which would be the largest terminal in Telangana and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate it.

Prabhakar said that he had also brought to the notice of the railway minister the demand of the Puttparthi people who requested the Railway minister to stop the Secunderabad-Bangalore Vande Bharat express at Puttaparti railway station for which the Railway minister has assured to look into it, he added. Prabhakar also met Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goel during his visit.