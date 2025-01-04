Formula E race: ACB summons KTR for questioning on Jan 6

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which has been probing the irregularities in the Formula E race, has summoned the BRS working president KT Rama Rao and two officials Arvind Kumar and BLN Reddy to appear for questioning.

While the BRS working president KTR has been asked to appear on January 6, the officials Arvind Kumar and BLN Reddy were summoned for questioning on January 11 and 12.

The ACB has shown KT Rama Rao as prime accused in the FIR alleging irregularities in organising Formula E Race. There were allegations against the then MAUD Secretary Arvind Kumar and HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also summoned KTR to appear for questioning in the case on January 7. However, the BRS leader expressed his unwillingness to attend seeking some more time. The BRS leader had got a relief from the Telangana High Court, which directed the ACB not to arrest KTR until a decision was taken on the petition.

The Court, however, allowed the ACB to continue its investigation, which allowed the investigating agency to summon the accused for questioning. It would be interesting to see whether the BRS working president would attend the inquiry or not. He has been saying that the cases filed against him would not stand as there were no irregularities in the payments. He said he would face the case legally.