  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Formula E race: HC extends protection from arrest to KTR till Dec 31

Formula E race: HC extends protection from arrest to KTR till Dec 31
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday heard the quash petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and former minister K T Rama...

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday heard the quash petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and former minister K T Rama Rao in the Formula-E race case. It extended the previous order not to arrest KTR till December 31. The hearing was adjourned to December 31.

Following the previous HC order, the ACB has filed a counter-affidavit in the case. It has sought cancellation of the order not to arrest KTR and extended operation of its interim order till the next hearing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick