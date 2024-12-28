Formula E race: HC extends protection from arrest to KTR till Dec 31

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday heard the quash petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and former minister K T Rama Rao in the Formula-E race case. It extended the previous order not to arrest KTR till December 31. The hearing was adjourned to December 31.

Following the previous HC order, the ACB has filed a counter-affidavit in the case. It has sought cancellation of the order not to arrest KTR and extended operation of its interim order till the next hearing.