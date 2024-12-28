Live
- India leads APAC IPO Street in 2024
- Boney Kapoor opens up about hair restoration journey
- India Inc owes Dr Singh a debt of gratitude: Industry
- ‘Think out of box’ was Singh’s mantra: Ex-RAW chief
- Hyderabad: 4 Arrested for smuggling duty-free liquor
- Hyderabad: Cops arrest 3 for a betting suicide of woman researcher
- UBI MSME outreach: Loans worth Rs 400 cr sanctioned
- OU recalls former PM’s ’96 visit on campus
- ED Issues Notices KTR and Senior Officials in Formula e-Race Case
- Telangana govt announces 2025 holiday schedule
Formula E race: HC extends protection from arrest to KTR till Dec 31
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday heard the quash petition filed by Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president and former minister K T Rama Rao in the Formula-E race case. It extended the previous order not to arrest KTR till December 31. The hearing was adjourned to December 31.
Following the previous HC order, the ACB has filed a counter-affidavit in the case. It has sought cancellation of the order not to arrest KTR and extended operation of its interim order till the next hearing.
